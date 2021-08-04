St. Louis roots

James Gunn's latest project lands Friday in theaters and on HBO Max. "The Suicide Squad," a sequel to the DC hit "Suicide Squad," is written and directed by the Manchester native. In one sense, the film’s path to the screen began with Gunn’s education at St. Louis University High School and St. Louis University. “The guys there, what they taught me, the way they saw something in me, which was some sort of talent artistically, (they) nurtured that and brought that out and had faith in me,” he tells our Daniel Neman.