 Skip to main content
St. Louis roots
0 comments

St. Louis roots

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Go! Magazine logo

James Gunn's latest project lands Friday in theaters and on HBO Max. "The Suicide Squad," a sequel to the DC hit "Suicide Squad," is written and directed by the Manchester native. In one sense, the film’s path to the screen began with Gunn’s education at St. Louis University High School and St. Louis University. “The guys there, what they taught me, the way they saw something in me, which was some sort of talent artistically, (they) nurtured that and brought that out and had faith in me,” he tells our Daniel Neman. 

And our critics were out in force last night:

• Music critic Kevin C. Johnson reviews Blackberry Smoke at the new St. Louis Music Park.

• Theater critic Calvin Wilson reviews "The Sound of Music" at the Muny.

• And music writer Daniel Durchholz reviews Foo Fighters at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports