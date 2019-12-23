You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis says farewell to several institutions
Culpeppers in the Central West End closes

Culpeppers Central West End location at the corner of Maryland and Euclid avenues in St. Louis as seen on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The restaurant closed earlier this week after being a long time neighborhood watering hole. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

The final weeks of 2019 have claimed two iconic St. Louis restaurants. Culpeppers Grill and Bar in the Central West End closed Dec. 4, ending an 84-year run. Schneithorst's Restaurant & Bar, a staple of the intersection of Clayton Road and South Lindbergh Boulevard in Ladue for more than 60 years, will close on Dec. 24.

This year, St. Louis diners also said farewell to the Clifton Heights Italian restaurant Brazie's Ristorante, which closed in April after nearly 26 years; Gerard's in Des Peres, which shuttered in October after 24 years; and Maya Cafe, a Maplewood fixture for the better part of two decades, which closed this month.

(Another landmark, Goody Goody Diner, remains closed after a fire in April. Attempts to contact its owners about its reopening have been unsuccessful.)

In this gallery, though, I want to note a few of the restaurants that closed this year that, while relatively short-lived (and, in a few cases, short-lived, period), I will miss.

Sports