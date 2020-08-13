You have permission to edit this article.
St. Louis Science Center
St. Louis Science Center

St. Louis Science Center

The St. Louis Science Center is open during the pandemic with social distancing measures and other changes in place.

5050 Oakland Avenue • 314-289-4400; slsc.org

Reservations • Required; limited walk-up tickets available

Hours • 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday (closed Monday-Wednesday)

Capacity • 25%

PPE • Masks required for visitors age 9 and older

The dinosaurs still roar, the earthquake platform still rumbles, and you can still play Mario Bros. and watch pumpkins grow in the garden outside. Much of our weekday morning visit to the St. Louis Science Center seemed the same as before, with lots of directional markings on the floor to keep people moving in the right direction. Some exhibits, like the dinosaur dig and the Discovery Room, are closed, but the museum made alterations to others, like removing buildable materials and adding drawing materials in a maker space and adding plastic balls instead of foam “coal” pieces in an energy exhibit. We saw a cleaning crew with spray bottles and rags; employees were masked, though a couple of guests strayed. Guests exit through Boeing Hall on the Oakland side; on their way out, visitors can see an “Artifacts of Wonder” exhibit from the museum’s collection of more than 100,000 items (an iron lung, a cutaway of a jet engine, an orangutan skeleton). The extra effort included a giant screen with video messages from smiling, unmasked staff members thanking guests for visiting. Under our masks, we smiled, too. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

