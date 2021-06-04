St. Louis Shakespeare Festival: 'King Lear'

When June 4-27; 8 p.m. nightly (excluding Mondays) • Where Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park • How much $300-$500 for limited VIP pods; free pods available, but reservations are required (check website for availability) • More info stlshakes.org

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival returns to Forest Park — and live, in-person performance — with what promises to be a majestic production of one of the Bard’s greatest works: “King Lear.” Lear will be played by André De Shields — a living legend of American theater and a 2019 Tony Award winner (“Hadestown”). Reservations are required, and seating is arranged in distanced pods. By Calvin Wilson