St. Louis Shakespeare Festival: 'King Lear'
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival: 'King Lear'

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival returns to Forest Park with what promises to be a majestic production of one of the Bard’s greatest works: “King Lear.” Not familiar with the tragic tale of the monarch who’s an extremely poor judge of character? We break it down for you.

When June 4-27; 8 p.m. nightly (excluding Mondays) • Where Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park • How much $300-$500 for limited VIP pods; free pods available, but reservations are required (check website for availability) • More info stlshakes.org

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival returns to Forest Park — and live, in-person performance — with what promises to be a majestic production of one of the Bard’s greatest works: “King Lear.” Lear will be played by André De Shields — a living legend of American theater and a 2019 Tony Award winner (“Hadestown”). Reservations are required, and seating is arranged in distanced pods. By Calvin Wilson

