StlSpex
When 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday • Where St. Louis Public Library, 1301 Olive Street • How much Free • More info stlspex.com
A new crew of organizers for the annual event says more than 100 vendors will gather Saturday to display and talk about indie publishing, zines, comics, magazines and more. The sixth Small Press Expo will again be held in Central Library, with parties both the night before (at Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis) and after the event (at City Museum). For the complete list of vendors, workshops and party details, check stlspex.com. By Jane Henderson