When 7:30 p.m. Wednesday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $20 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
The St. Louis Sound Competition, in its second year, gives a creative boost to one fortunate St. Louis act. The live contest features performances, with the best determined by judges’ votes. “I just wanted to give back in some shape or form," says Will DeWitt, presenter of the event with the Sheldon." My mom and I were talking about it and came up with the idea to do it.” DeWitt is the son of Cardinals president Bill DeWitt and Notifi Records CEO Ira DeWitt. Tickets for the original June 6 date will be honored Wednesday. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit HEAL Center for the Arts. Last year's contest winner was the Grooveliner. By Kevin C. Johnson