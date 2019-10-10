When 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$117 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s celebration of its 50-year relationship with conductor laureate Leonard Slatkin continues this weekend with a concert that contains one new work, one concerto and one big orchestral piece. “Yet Another Set of Variations (on a Theme of Paganini),” by assorted composers, is an SLSO co-commission in Slatkin’s honor. It will be followed by the Mozart Oboe Concerto, with principal oboe Jelena Dirks as soloist. The second half is “Ein Heldenleben (A Hero’s Life),” by Richard Strauss. It should add up to a tremendous whole. By Sarah Bryan Miller