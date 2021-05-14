 Skip to main content
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: ‘Beethoven’s Seventh’
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: ‘Beethoven’s Seventh’

Live music returns to Powell Hall

Music director Stéphane Denève conducts the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on March 26, 2021, at Powell Hall. It was the SLSO's first in-person performance at Powell since November.

When 7:30 p.m. May 14-15 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $25-$50 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presents its final concert of the spring season this weekend at Powell Hall. The program includes American composer TJ Cole’s “Death of the Poet” and Felix Mendelssohn’s violin concerto featuring SLSO second associate concertmaster Celeste Golden Boyer. The program ends with Ludwig van Beethoven’s seventh symphony. Masks are required, and seating is limited for these live, socially distanced concerts. By Eric Meyer

