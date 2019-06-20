When 2 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $38-$67 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
Here's looking at you: When appealing stars, cynicism and romance collide with Nazis and a really good, really quotable screenplay, the result is a cinematic classic. On Sunday, you can take in "Casablanca" at Powell Hall, with conductor Norman Huynh and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performing Max Steiner’s evocative score. Winner of multiple Academy Awards, including best picture, it takes on a whole new dimension on the big screen with live accompaniment. By Sarah Bryan Miller