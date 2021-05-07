The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s digital concert series continues with a colorful mix of strings, winds and harp. The concert incudes Katherine Hoover’s “Reflections”; Claude Debussy’s Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp; Germaine Tailleferre’s Sonata for Harp; and Maurice Ravel’s Introduction & Allegro. The concerts were recorded at Powell Hall with a system of 4K cameras. By Eric Meyer
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Digital Concert Series: ‘Debussy and Ravel’
- From staff reports
