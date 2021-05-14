St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Digital Concert Series: ‘Debussy and Ravel’

When Available through May 22 • Where slso.org • How much $15 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s digital concert series continues with a colorful mix of strings, winds and harp. The concert incudes Katherine Hoover’s “Reflections”; Claude Debussy’s Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp; Germaine Tailleferre’s Sonata for Harp; and ends with Maurice Ravel’s Introduction & Allegro. The series was recorded using a system of 4K cameras. By Eric Meyer