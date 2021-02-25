 Skip to main content
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Mendelssohn, Montgomery and Frank
When Through March 27 • Where slso.orgHow much $15 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s second digital concert offers an exciting lineup of “fiery” string music. Jessie Montgomery’s ”Strum” and selections from Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout” complement Felix Mendelssohn’s String Octet. This concert is part of the SLSO’s new digital concert series, which includes six high-definition concerts filmed at Powell Hall. For $15, these are well worth the money. By Eric Meyer

