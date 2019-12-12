When 2 and 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $30-$68 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
There are six chances to attend one of the most beloved traditions in St. Louis, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s Mercy Holiday Celebration. Stuart Malina will conduct the SLSO, vocalist Rachel Potter and the Holiday Festival Chorus in sounds of the season. Santa Claus will be there, too, before each performance and at intermission. By Sarah Bryan Miller