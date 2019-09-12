When 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $35-$70 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
New St. Louis Symphony Orchestra music director Stéphane Denève is a big fan of movie music composer John Williams. He'll conduct the SLSO's all-Williams program, to be presented three times this weekend. The greatest hits from the likes of "Star Wars," the "Harry Potter" films and "Raiders of the Lost Ark" are included, of course, but there's also music from "Memoirs of a Geisha" and "The Book Thief," among others. Assistant concertmaster Erin Schreiber and principal cello Daniel Lee will solo. By Sarah Bryan Miller