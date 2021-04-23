St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: ‘Musical Journey’

When 7:30 p.m. April 23-24; 3 p.m. April 25 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $25-$50 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra conductor laureate Leonard Slatkin returns to Powell Hall for a “Musical Journey” around the globe. The program includes English composer Benjamin Britten’s “Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge,” an ode to his mentor. SLSO’s Erin Schreiber (violin) is featured on French composer Maurice Ravel’s “Tzigane,” and the journey ends with Argentinian composer Alberto Ginastera’s “Variaciones Concertantes.” By Eric Meyer