St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: ‘Peter and the Wolf’
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: 'Peter and the Wolf'

Live music returns to Powell Hall

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs March 26, 2021, for a socially distanced audience at Powell Hall in St. Louis. It was the SLSO's first in-person performance at Powell since November.

When 11 a.m. May 7, 7:30 p.m. May 8, 3 p.m. May 9 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $25-$50 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presents Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” this weekend, conducted by music director Stéphane Denève and narrated by Alicia Revé Like. The program also features Igor Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite and two versions of “Songs My Mother Taught Me,” one by Antonín Dvorák and a second by Charles Ives, both versions arranged by Michi Wiancko. Masks are required, and seating is limited for these live, socially distanced concerts. By Eric Meyer

