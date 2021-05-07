St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: ‘Peter and the Wolf’

When 11 a.m. May 7, 7:30 p.m. May 8, 3 p.m. May 9 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $25-$50 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presents Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” this weekend, conducted by music director Stéphane Denève and narrated by Alicia Revé Like. The program also features Igor Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite and two versions of “Songs My Mother Taught Me,” one by Antonín Dvorák and a second by Charles Ives, both versions arranged by Michi Wiancko. Masks are required, and seating is limited for these live, socially distanced concerts. By Eric Meyer