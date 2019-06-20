When 7 p.m. Saturday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $25-$65 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
Some part of us loves to be terrified, and when it comes to sophisticated horror, few did it better than film director Alfred Hitchcock. On Saturday night, check into the Bates Motel as conductor Norman Huynh and the SLSO provide live accompaniment to the black-and-white classic "Psycho" as it plays on the big screen. The shrieking strings in Bernard Herrmann’s score are even more frightening when you hear them in person. By Sarah Bryan Miller