When 10:30 a.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$83 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor is one of the most technically demanding pieces in the repertoire; the soloist has to have facility, power and endurance, and many great pianists have preferred to avoid it. Joyce Yang, in her SLSO debut, should be up to it. Also on the program is Edward Elgar’s Symphony No. 1 in A-flat major. Edo de Waart conducts. By Sarah Bryan Miller