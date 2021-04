When 11 a.m. April 30, 7:30 p.m. May 1, 3 p.m. May 2 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $25-$50 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

Music director Stéphane Denève and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra show off the winds this weekend with two serenades: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Serenade No. 10 “Gran partita” and Serenade for Winds by Richard Strauss. Masks are required, and seating is limited for these live, socially distanced concerts. By Eric Meyer