When 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$112 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra music director Stéphane Denève conducts the superb violinist Karen Gomyo and the SLSO in an evening of brilliant and beautiful music this weekend: Poulenc’s “Les biches” Suite, Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances.” It’s all listener-friendly, and Gomyo is an artist to cherish. By Sarah Bryan Miller