Meet Stephane Deneve, the new music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Stephane Deneve wears his own St. Louis Cardinal jersey at his first concert as music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on Thursday at the annual free concert in Forest Park.

Sept. 12, 2019 Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

When 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$112 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra music director Stéphane Denève conducts the superb violinist Karen Gomyo and the SLSO in an evening of brilliant and beautiful music this weekend: Poulenc’s “Les biches” Suite, Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances.” It’s all listener-friendly, and Gomyo is an artist to cherish. By Sarah Bryan Miller