St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
Join the SLSO in celebrating the glorious Aretha Franklin for a one-night-only tribute on October 11.
When 7:30 p.m. Friday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $35-$65 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
In this special one-night-only concert, the SLSO pays tribute to Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Conductor Lucas Waldin will lead vocalists Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw, along with members of the In Unison Chorus and the orchestra, in Franklin’s classic hits, including “Respect,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and more. By Sarah Bryan Miller