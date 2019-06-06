When 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $45-$68 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
In this tribute to a pair of jazz and pop music icons (who were also father and daughter), Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole, conductor Kevin McBeth will be joined by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and vocalists Dee Daniels and Denzal Sinclaire. The program celebrates Nat King Cole’s centenary year with hits that include “Unforgettable,” “Mona Lisa,” “L-O-V-E” and more. By Sarah Bryan Miller