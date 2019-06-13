When 7:30 p.m. Saturday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $35-$65 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
Male rockers and pop vocalists get most of the glory, but women have played a huge part in that music. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will spotlight some of the greatest of them as conductor Norman Huynh leads vocalists Cassidy Catanzaro, Katrina Rose and Shayna Steele, accompanied by members of the SLSO, in music from stars including Carole King, Holly Knight, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Pat Benatar, Minnie Riperton and Heart. By Sarah Bryan Miller