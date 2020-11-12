St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

When Mondays and Thursdays in December, starting Dec. 7 • Where slsostories.org • How much Free • More info 314-534-1700; slsostories.org
The SLSO adds to its current digital content a collection of holiday video performances, “Songs of the Holidays.” The recorded performances will be released on Mondays and Thursdays in December, starting Dec. 7, and highlight musicians from the SLSO, St. Louis Symphony Chorus and In Unison Chorus. Performances include secular tunes and sacred music from a variety of backgrounds. The videos will be available on SLSO digital and social media platforms.
Other concerts
• Laka: “Santa Baby,” 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Blue Strawberry (364 North Boyle Avenue), $15-$20, bluestrawberrystl.com
• Funky Butt Brass Band 12th Annual Holiday Brasstravaganza, 8 p.m. Dec. 12, 6 p.m. Dec. 13, the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard), $30, ticketmaster.com
• El Monstero: The Pink Floyd Experience, 8 p.m. Dec. 17-19 (sold out), 8 p.m. Dec. 21-23, 8 p.m. Dec. 25, 8 p.m. Dec. 26-27 (sold out), 8 p.m. 29-31, the Pageant, $50-$60, ticketmaster.com
• Terry Barber: “Christmas Presence,” 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 19, Blue Strawberry, $15-$30, bluestrawberrystl.com
• Denise Thimes: "A Denise Thimes Christmas," 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Blue Strawberry, $20-$25, bluestrawberrystl.com
• Trans-Siberbian Orchestra Christmas Eve and Other Stories Livestream, 7 p.m. Dec. 18 (available on demand Dec. 20), $30, tsolivestream.com