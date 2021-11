When 3 p.m. Nov. 21 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $10; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

Newly minted SLSO assistant conductor Stephanie Childress leads the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra in the opening concert of its 52nd season. The program features Brahms’ Symphony No. 2, as well as Wagner’s Prelude to “Die Meistersinger” and Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy.” By Daniel Durchholz