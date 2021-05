Area high school students compete for nearly $50,000 in cash awards, prizes and college scholarships in the 11th annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition, filmed at the Fox Theatre and broadcast on KETC. Among the finalists are singers, dancers, musicians and an acrobat. The acts were directed by Tony Parise. Judges include actor Ken Page, singer Denise Thimes and dancer Antonio Douthit-Boyd. By Calvin Wilson