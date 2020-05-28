St. Louis Wall of Fame Mural
0 comments

St. Louis Wall of Fame Mural

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
The St. Louis Wall of Fame Mural

The St. Louis Wall of Fame Mural at 4263 Manchester Avenue features notable African Americans such as Maya Angelou, Chuck Berry, Nelly and Miles Davis 

Here’s where the playlist comes in. Teach the kids some history, and pay homage to some of St. Louis’ greatest musicians, writers and actors. This section of Manchester Avenue is a hotbed for great murals. Nothing beats listening to the likes of Chuck Berry, Nelly and Miles Davis while admiring vibrant, larger-than-life images of these St. Louis celebrities. If it's lunchtime, consider a curbside bite from any number of the restaurants located nearby.

Where • 4263 Manchester Avenue (Forest Park Southeast)

Artists • Grace McCammond and youngsters from Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports