St. Louis Wall of Fame Mural

Here’s where the playlist comes in. Teach the kids some history, and pay homage to some of St. Louis’ greatest musicians, writers and actors. This section of Manchester Avenue is a hotbed for great murals. Nothing beats listening to the likes of Chuck Berry, Nelly and Miles Davis while admiring vibrant, larger-than-life images of these St. Louis celebrities. If it's lunchtime, consider a curbside bite from any number of the restaurants located nearby.
Where • 4263 Manchester Avenue (Forest Park Southeast)
Artists • Grace McCammond and youngsters from Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!