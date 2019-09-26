When 10 a.m. Monday; hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (subject to change) • Where Union Station, 201 South 18th Street • How much $15, $10 for ages 3-12 • More info thestlouiswheel.com
If you’ve driven through downtown lately, the St. Louis Wheel is hard to miss. And on Monday, the 200-foot-tall Ferris wheel that has added a colorful burst of light to our skyline opens to passengers. Each of the wheel’s 42 gondolas is fully enclosed, climate-controlled and wheelchair accessible, and a 15-minute ride makes three to four rotations. On the ground, an 18-hole mini-golf course, a carousel and the Soda Fountain (at the former Hard Rock Cafe) also open Monday. St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station opens in December. In Sunday’s STL Life section, read more about some of St. Louis’ other observation wheels. By Valerie Schremp Hahn