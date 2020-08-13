St. Louis Zoo

1 Government Drive, Forest Park • 314-781-0900; stlzoo.org
Reservations • Required
Hours • 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Aug. 16-Sept. 4, hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
Capacity • 50%
PPE • Masks required for visitors age 9 and older (masks can be removed at designated areas at River’s Edge and Historic Hill)
I made reservations for 9 a.m. on a weekday and brought my two kids and invited my parents. What better place for a socially distant visit with grandparents? We saw a couple folks not wearing masks properly, but we also saw masked zoo staff members asking them to correct themselves. As the pathways filled, we had to bob and weave around other people a bit, and it was easy to follow the one-way arrows in indoor venues such as the bird and primate houses. Some indoor attractions were closed, such as the Butterfly Dome and the Aqua Tunnel at Sea Lion Sound, and some interactive surfaces and touch screens were taped off. I’ve heard from friends and family members that the zoo felt too crowded for them on weekends, and they saw several visitors not wearing masks properly. If you can, opt for an earlier or later weekday visit. You’re there for the animals and not the humans, right? Aside from the masks and the occasional need to dodge homo sapiens, our zoo visit felt like a welcome dose of normal. By Valerie Schremp Hahn
