Maybe you’ve lived in St. Louis your whole life. Maybe you just moved here from Kalamazoo. Either way, there are likely many stories of our town that you have yet to hear.
“The city has been around for 250 years,” says Amanda Ball Clark, founder and co-owner of Renegade STL (renegadestl.com), which organizes public and private tours around town. “What does that mean?”
Renegade’s tours answer that question in myriad ways, none of which are traditional. There are no scripts. The same tour won’t be held the same way two times.
“New stories are added, new perspectives are added,” says Ball Clark, who started her company seven years ago. Most of the tours run about two hours, and there are walking and bus options.
One of the most popular is “Meet Your Maker,” which digs into the city’s past as a manufacturing hub. The tour stretches from Carondelet in south St. Louis to Hyde Park on the North Side.
For folks who prefer to explore on their own, the audio map UnHeardOf STL (unheardofstl.org) tells little-known narratives of 10 downtown spots.
Sound designer Adam Frick-Verdine launched the nonprofit in June to share the backstories of places such as the Majestic Hotel, home to “hairdresser to the stars” Buddy Walton. Or the 1944 lunch counter protests at Stix, Baer & Fuller on Washington Avenue.
Each vignette, performed by professional actors and produced by Sonic Stories, can be accessed on the UnHeardOf STL website.
“They are little short films for your ears,” Frick-Verdine says. “We wanted it to be immersive and engaging for people.”
The mapping project is looking for feedback from listeners about other St. Louis stories people want to hear. Frick-Verdine says new tales are already in the works for this fall.