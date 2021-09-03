 Skip to main content
St. Nicholas Greek Festival
0 comments

St. Nicholas Greek Festival

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Drive-thru Greek Fest fills stomachs just the same

John Davis (left) a parish council member of St. Nicholas Family Life Center in Town and Country, delivers food to Michele and Brad McMahon (and Finn) at the drive-thru Greek Festival on Sept. 7, 2020. The annual festival is typically held in the Central West End but has been curbside-pickup-only during the pandemic. 

When 3-7 p.m. Sept. 3, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 4-6 • Where St. Nicholas Family Life Center, 12550 South 40 Drive, Town and Country • How much Food available for purchase • More info opastl.com

The St. Nicholas Greek Festival is once again a celebration through curbside pickup. Fill your pandemic bunker with a joyful cry of “Opa!” as you go online to order a gyro, chicken and rice pilaf, pastitsio and other Greek fare for pickup at the church’s Family Life Center. After 18 months of this, you deserve something sweet, too — baklava, perhaps, or koulouria or an assorted pastry box. There is also wine. Opa. By Ian Froeb

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News