The St. Nicholas Greek Festival is once again a celebration through curbside pickup. Fill your pandemic bunker with a joyful cry of “Opa!” as you go online to order a gyro, chicken and rice pilaf, pastitsio and other Greek fare for pickup at the church’s Family Life Center. After 18 months of this, you deserve something sweet, too — baklava, perhaps, or koulouria or an assorted pastry box. There is also wine. Opa. By Ian Froeb