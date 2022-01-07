 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Stéphane Conducts Beethoven and Brahms’
'Stéphane Conducts Beethoven and Brahms'

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra music director Stéphane Denève

When 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7, 8 p.m. Jan. 8 • Where Powell Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$93; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra opens 2022 with a program featuring Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Brahms Symphony No. 1, plus Detlev Glanert’s “Brahms — Fantasie.” The soloist is Israeli-American pianist Shai Wosner, who replaces Lars Vogt, who was unable to travel to St. Louis. SLSO music director Stéphane Denève will be on the podium. By Daniel Durchholz

