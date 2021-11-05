 Skip to main content
Stéphane Conducts Shostakovich
Stéphane Conducts Shostakovich

When 8 p.m. Nov. 6, 3 p.m. Nov. 7 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$120; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra music director Stéphane Denève returns to the podium to conduct one of Shostakovich’s most popular major works, Symphony No. 5. Also on the program are James Lee III’s “Emotive Transformations,” which explores the composer’s stages of grief following his father’s death, and Sibelius’ Violin Concerto featuring soloist Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider. By Daniel Durchholz

