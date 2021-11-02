Stages' new artistic director

When Gayle Seay steps into the role of artistic director at Stages St. Louis, after the retirement of Michael Hamilton, she will bring years of experience as an actor and choreographer. She also has a long history with Stages, which she considers her second home. Theater critic Calvin Wilson chats with Seay about her plans.
And a new restaurant concept is coming to the former Three Monkeys space on Morganford Road, critic Ian Froeb reports. Owners Zach and Mary Rice will open Black Sheep, a date-night spot with wine, whiskey and cocktails. It will also nod to Three Monkeys' popular Sunday brunch with its own brunch service, available Thursday-Monday.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor