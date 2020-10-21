STAN AIN'T THE MAN

QUESTION: Isn't St. Louis proving Stan Kroenke's criticism of the city as a lacking sports city to be correct if it does not pursue another NFL team?
BENFRED: So, Stan sticks it to St. Louis with the help of the NFL, and St. Louis is proving Stan and the NFL right by not . . . doing everything in its power to get another NFL team?
That thinking is a bit warped. Smart people leave relationships that are damaging and don't have their best interest in mind.
They don't keep returning, expecting different results.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!