 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STAN AIN'T THE MAN
0 comments

STAN AIN'T THE MAN

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
49ers Rams Football

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, on the sideline before a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 13. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Isn't St. Louis proving Stan Kroenke's criticism of the city as a lacking sports city to be correct if it does not pursue another NFL team?

BENFRED: So, Stan sticks it to St. Louis with the help of the NFL, and St. Louis is proving Stan and the NFL right by not . . . doing everything in its power to get another NFL team?

That thinking is a bit warped. Smart people leave relationships that are damaging and don't have their best interest in mind.

They don't keep returning, expecting different results.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports