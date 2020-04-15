Stan Musial

Round 1: Defeated Frankie Frisch
Round 2: Vs. Dan Dierdorf
Baseball's Perfect Warrior" is the eternal face of the St. Louis Cardinals franchise. Stan “The Man” spent his entire 22-year career with the Cardinals. He was an All Star in all but two of those years, making it onto the team in 20 straight seasons. Musial was a three-time MVP and World Series winner, and is one of 31 major leaguers to have reached the 3,000 hit mark. His 3,630 hits still are fourth-highest all-time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!