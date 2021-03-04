 Skip to main content
Standing up for diversity
Standing up for diversity

In the past year, arts and cultural organizations everywhere have embarked on initiatives to stand up for equity, diversity and inclusion. For this week's Go! Magazine, theater critic Calvin Wilson looks at the St. Louis institutions that have taken steps to prioritize efforts to diversify staff, programming and audiences. 

And meet artist Aaron Fowler, whose first solo show, “N2EXISTENCE GENESIS,” opens this weekend at the Luminary. “I definitely wanted to come home and do a big show here for a long time, and I finally got the opportunity to,” he says.

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

