 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Starting tonight on HGTV
0 comments

Starting tonight on HGTV

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Go! Magazine logo

If you love peeking inside other people's homes and you love seeing St. Louis featured on national TV, then HGTV has a show you'll want to check out starting tonight. "Call the Closer" stars local real estate agent Lauren Risley, who helps clients find homes and then turns the houses into the buyers' dream homes. Eight episodes are scheduled to air, and more could be coming. Our Daniel Neman chats with Risley about how her passion for home rehabs became a TV series.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News