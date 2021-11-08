Starting tonight on HGTV

If you love peeking inside other people's homes and you love seeing St. Louis featured on national TV, then HGTV has a show you'll want to check out starting tonight. "Call the Closer" stars local real estate agent Lauren Risley, who helps clients find homes and then turns the houses into the buyers' dream homes. Eight episodes are scheduled to air, and more could be coming. Our Daniel Neman chats with Risley about how her passion for home rehabs became a TV series.