Steamboat Alton

Five stories tall, this is one of the taller murals in the area. (An even taller one: Richard Haas' famous trompe l'oeil mural that covers three sides of the old 13-story Edison Warehouse building downtown, now home to a Red Lion Hotel.) Cross the river to see the Alton steamboat, with its American flag waving over the paddlewheel. Designed by Mike Eckhard and executed on an aerial crane by Euripides "Rip" Kastaris in 2010, the mural was sponsored by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary and took five months to complete. At the bottom, fish added by children complete the mural. The art was painted on the River Bend Head Start and Family Services Building.
Where • Broadway and Henry streets, Alton
Artists • Mike Eckhard, Euripides "Rip" Kastaris
