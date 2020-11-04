Steen expectations

Q: I fully expect Steen to come back this year, especially since it will most likely be his last. I do not think he would want to fade away and not get the chance to play one more season.
A: Unless he's totally fed up with rehabbing every summer, he's going to want to play. Unless they say, you won't be able to pick up your child or play catch with them, he'll want to play. That's what Alexander Steen does. He plays hockey. But in some ways, a shortened season may make it easier to step away. If it's a 48-game season and you're going to miss half of it, maybe all that work for playing 24 games is not something that's worth all the effort. And he's won a Stanley Cup. That makes any retirement decision that much easier.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!