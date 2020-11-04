 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steen expectations
0 comments

Steen expectations

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
The Blues and Stars meet at Enterprise

Alternate captain Alexander Steen works on his skates before a game at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

Q: I fully expect Steen to come back this year, especially since it will most likely be his last. I do not think he would want to fade away and not get the chance to play one more season.

A: Unless he's totally fed up with rehabbing every summer, he's going to want to play. Unless they say, you won't be able to pick up your child or play catch with them, he'll want to play. That's what Alexander Steen does. He plays hockey. But in some ways, a shortened season may make it easier to step away. If it's a 48-game season and you're going to miss half of it, maybe all that work for playing 24 games is not something that's worth all the effort. And he's won a Stanley Cup. That makes any retirement decision that much easier.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Online

Our apologies.

In order to bring you the most up-to-date election coverage, home delivery of the Post-Dispatch is running later than normal today. We apologi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports