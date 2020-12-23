Steen injuries

Q: Can you explain how the complicated before-season vs. in-season long-term injured reserve salary scenarios related to Alexander Steen work?
A: 1) If the Blues place Steen on long-term IR before the start of the regular season, they get the equivalent of Steen's cap hit ($5.75 million) minus the amount they're currently over the cap ($1.175 million). That gives them about $4.575 million to spend. But the catch is that they have to spend the entire $4.575 million before the start of the regular season, or they lose it.
2) If the Blues wait until the regular season starts to place Steen on LTIR, they get the entire $5.75 million in cap relief and can use it over the course of the regular season. The catch here is that they must be cap compliant by the start of the regular season to do so. So how do they make that $1.175 million disappear? They would have to trade somebody, and for prospects or draft picks that wouldn't count against the cap. Easier said than done.