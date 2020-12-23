Q: Do you think Doug Armstrong will make a final move with the Alexander Steen money, or will he hold it in case Ville Husso doesn’t pan out?
A: It remains to be seen whether Steen is placed on long-term injured reserve before the season starts or after. It's complicated, but that factors into how much money the Blues have and when they can spend it. Armstrong certainly plans to use some of the money on re-signing Vince Dunn. And I wouldn't be surprised if he is kicking the tires on Mike Hoffman, although it's difficult to see how the Blues would make the money work there. I could be wrong, but I don't think having a nest egg to replace Husso factors in.