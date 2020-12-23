Q: Can you describe the emotions from Alexander Steen from his retirement press conference? And what’s his legacy?
A: It's not like Steen sobbed or anything. But you could see his eyes kind of moistening up early. … A 10-second pause in the middle of an answer seems like an eternity during media sessions. So it was very noticeable. We could see Steen on the Zoom call, but he couldn't see us. At one point during the call, he said he missed the face-to-face interaction with the media, which surprised us all. He also joked about there being no one to swat away recorders, microphones or digital recorders now that he's retired. As you may have heard, Steen was notorious for doing just that if you got in too close during a scrum. And I can't stress how long a half-hour media session is in today's age. Or any age, really. It was all kind of remarkable.
As for what I'll take away as Steen’s legacy. To me he represents what the Blues are at their best and have been over the years. They work hard, they leave it all on the ice, and they're all about the team.