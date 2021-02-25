Steinberg Skating Rink season ends

When 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 26, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 27, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 28 • Where Steinberg Skating Rink, 400 Jefferson Drive, Forest Park • How much $10, $8 for skate rental (cash only) • More info 314-361-0613; steinbergskatingrink.com
Visit the Midwest’s largest outdoor ice rink for some socially distanced skating fun before the season ends. Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park has adapted this year by adding skate rental, ticketing and concessions available at walk-up windows. Face masks are required. A number of other indoor and outdoor rinks are still open in the St. Louis area; check their sites for details. By Valerie Schremp Hahn