 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steinberg Skating Rink season ends
0 comments

Steinberg Skating Rink season ends

  • 0
Dana-Levy-press-image-2-1200x972.jpg

"Campbell House Project” (2019) by Dana Levy, on view at the St. Louis Art Museum

 Courtesy of St. Louis Art Museum
Friday night skate night at Steinberg Rink

Miley Ramirez of St. Louis skates in 2019 at Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park. 

When 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 26, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 27, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 28 • Where Steinberg Skating Rink, 400 Jefferson Drive, Forest Park • How much $10, $8 for skate rental (cash only) • More info 314-361-0613; steinbergskatingrink.com

Visit the Midwest’s largest outdoor ice rink for some socially distanced skating fun before the season ends. Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park has adapted this year by adding skate rental, ticketing and concessions available at walk-up windows. Face masks are required. A number of other indoor and outdoor rinks are still open in the St. Louis area; check their sites for details. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports