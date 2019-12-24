Stenger’s great fall

Oh, for the simplicity of a nasty feud with the St. Louis County Council.
Throughout 2018, then-County Executive Steve Stenger and the council battled over just about everything. Stenger boycotted a string of council meetings. He raised a $4.4 million campaign chest, a good bit from allies with county contracts, and won a second term.
Riding high after his swearing-in January 2019, the Better Together organization amended its plan for consolidating local government so he would automatically become first regional mayor. Not bad for an Affton lawyer whose entry to public office was winning a council seat only 10 years before.
But March brought federal subpoenas seeking records for a long list of county contracts, many of them involving Stenger’s campaign donors. He brushed off the feds’ interest as a hazard of holding high office and said he wasn’t a target, but soon hired prominent defense lawyer Scott Rosenblum.
Better Together amended its plan again, unmaking Stenger its presumed first mayor.
Everything else fell apart quickly for Stenger, 47. The federal grand jury downtown indicted him on April 25 and accused him of running a pay-to-play scheme for donors to win county business. Four days later, he resigned for the sake of “our county and my family.”
The council chose Councilman Sam Page of Creve Coeur, a major Stenger adversary, to serve as executive until after the 2020 election. Both Stenger and Page are Democrats.
Stenger pleaded guilty May 3, followed by guilty pleas from two of his key administrators and a major donor, John Rallo. Stenger, who sounded like a gangster-movie character in secret FBI recordings, expressed “a deep and constant feeling of remorse.” He received 46 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine. He is in a minimum-security federal center camp in Yankton, S.D., and could be released in December 2021.