When 7 p.m. Oct. 15 • Where Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much $45 • More info stlballparkvillage.com

The cake will be flying — literally! — at this weekend’s Pulse Block Party starring Steve Aoki. Special guests are Slushii, Hesh & Bommer, and Zia. Disco Donnie Presents and B&W Productions present the outdoor show at Ballpark Village. By Kevin C. Johnson