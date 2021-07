“We’ve performed at least 10 times," says Ewing, who fronts the Urge and several bands of his own. "A good portion of them were Pointfest shows. But the most memorable show was a show called Homegrown (1997) with all St. Louis bands — the Urge, Gravity Kills, Stir, New World Spirits and Fragile Porcelain Mice. At that point, there may have been five or six bands from St. Louis that had major deals. It was sold out, and it was great. We headlined the show, and it was awesome.”