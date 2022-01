Remember Steve-O, one of the wacky daredevils from MTV's "Jackass" series? He's still at it, even at age 47. Though, as he tells Daniel Durchholz, he's feeling pressure to squeeze in as many stunts as possible "before it becomes creepy to watch me do it," he says. Steve-O (aka Stephen Glover) brings his live "Bucket List Tour" to the Pageant next week.