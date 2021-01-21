 Skip to main content
Steve Rannazzisi
Steve Rannazzisi

2017 KAABOO Del Mar - Day 2

Stephen Rannazzisi in 2017 in San Diego.

When 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $36-$132 for tables of two, three and four • More info heliumcomedy.com

Comedian Steve Rannazzisi, known for the FXX show “The League,” visits Helium Comedy Club this weekend. Rannazzisi honed his craft working at LA’s Comedy Store for the better part of a decade. His Comedy Central specials are “Steve Rannazzisi: Manchild” and “Breaking Dad.” Food and beverage service is back at Helium after having been suspended late last year because of the pandemic. By Kevin C. Johnson

