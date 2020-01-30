‘Steve Winter: On the Trail of Big Cats’

When 7:30 p.m. Friday • Where Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, University of Missouri-St. Louis, 1 Touhill Circle • How much $32 and up • More info touhill.org
Internationally heralded wildlife photographer Steve Winter has been stalked by jaguars in Brazil and trapped in quicksand in Myanmar on his quest for the perfect shot. He began shooting for the National Geographic Society in 1991, where his focus on big cats brought him fame. His photograph of a cougar in front of the Hollywood sign inspired the construction of the world’s largest wildlife overpass in California. His visit is presented by the Touhill and the St. Louis Science Center. By Valerie Schremp Hahn